The County of Grande Prairie says work on the Rio Grande bridge replacement could be facing delays as the contractor says it has defaulted and is no longer able to proceed.

Work on the $6.97 million project was scheduled to begin this year, but with DCL Construction Services defaulting, the county says they’ll be working with a surety bond company to ensure the project is completed as quickly as possible.

County of Grande Prairie Director of Public Works Dale Van Volkingburgh says as they begin the search for new contractors, delays may arise.

He says they’re bound by legislated timelines that dictate when work near bodies of water can take place, which helps protect local marine wildlife.

“We are frustrated with this development…we know that many County residents will be disappointed as well,” he says. “However, it is important to know that the County is committed to completing this project, even with potential delays.”

A surety bond is a legal agreement that provides financial guarantees that contracts will be completed according to terms agreed upon.