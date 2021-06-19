The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will investigate the death of a suspect in police custody near High Prairie. 29-year-old Lionel Ernest Grey died of unspecified injuries Friday following a lengthy and extensive search by RCMP.

Police say Grey was apprehended around noon Friday with what police call serious injuries. Despite EMS and RCMP RCMP Tactical Medics medical intervention, the Gift Lake Métis Settlement resident died of those injuries a short time later.

The incident started Thursday when mounties claim the suspect, who was wanted on outstanding warrants, fled from a traffic stop. His vehicle was later spotted heading into Winagami Lake Provincial Park. It was later found abandoned and a heavy police presence contained the area.

The Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Service units, and RCMP Air Services from British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan were deployed along with area RCMP Detachment officers and an RCMP Special Tactical Operations team. Edmonton Police Service Air Services and Calgary Police Service Air Services also had helicopters on standby.

During the nearly 24 hour ordeal, an RCMP Police Service Dog was also killed. He had served four years with the police force.

In addition to the ASIRT investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the suspect, the RCMP says it plans to conduct an internal investigation into the matter.