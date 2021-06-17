A County of Grande Prairie man was having a calm and ordinary day when he scanned his winning LOTTO 6/49 ticket; valued at $104,019.

Alexander Voth purchased his $7 ticket at the GP North Shell in Clairmont. When he returned a few days later, he gave his ticket to the store clerk and watched the amount appear on the screen.

“When I saw the amount come up on the screen the store clerk got really excited about it; I felt very calm,” he told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

Voth says his plans are to use his big winnings to pay off some bills and put the rest into savings.