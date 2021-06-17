CEO Dee Deveau suggests the boil advisory in Spirit River has been caused by a high demand for water and regular wear and tear on the water treatment plant.(Michael Lumsden, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

Residents in Spirit River can expect to have the boil water advisory lifted no earlier than Monday. This, after Alberta Health Services issued a boil water advisory for the town following reports of difficulties at the water treatment plant Wednesday.

Spirit River CAO Dee Deveau says the difficulties at the water treatment have been caused by the high demand for water, along with mechanical wear and tear on the plant. She adds a string of dry weather over the last few weeks certainly hasn’t helped.

“It [caused] our water levels to go to a low point where it was important for precautionary reasons to do the boil water advisory.”

Deveau says the timeline to manage, repair the plant, and notify residents of the boil advisory was very short and is thankful the community has gone above and beyond to do their part.

“Trying to fill the gaps where we could where people might not have, we had residents and council members and staff that went around and went door to door, being a small community, that’s a little bit more feasible, just to make sure nobody gets missed.”

Regular testing on the plant is being continued to see when the water is back to normal. Deveau hopes the boil advisory is lifted by Monday but she says, depending on how the repair goes, it could be pushed back further.