A recent influx of reports of in-person transaction scams in the Peace Country has the RCMP urging the public to keep their wits about them when it comes to potentially fraudulent behaviour.

The Western Alberta RCMP says they’ve heard reports of residents being asked for money to help buy gasoline or food, typically in exchange for jewellery or other goods. Victims later discover the items they receive are either not worth much, or completely fake.

Corporal Deanna Fontaine says scams like this aren’t anything new, with a similar scam taking place in Calgary as recently as April. She adds the proximity of the scam artist, and how convincing they can be, makes the act tough to spot.

“It feeds on people’s goodwill, and the notion that these persons are victims, and might need assistance of some kind, however, it’s later discovered it’s really just a scam,” she says.

Fontaine says the golden rule to follow when it comes to any suspicious activity is if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

“Go with your gut instinct, and choose to not continue with that interaction,” she says.

“You could redirect someone to services in the community, whether it be food from the food bank, or other services, rather than giving something yourself.”

Anyone who feels they have been the victim of this, or any other scam, is urged to contact their local police, or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.