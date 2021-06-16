Residents of the Town of Spirit River will need to boil their water until further notice. Alberta Health Services has issued a boil water advisory for the town following reports of difficulties at the water treatment plant.

AHS says the move is a precautionary measure. Anyone in the town will need to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking it and using it for brushing teeth, cleaning raw food, preparing infant formula or juice, and making ice.

Water used for bathing or washing clothes does not need to be boiled. When it comes to washing hands, people should wash with soap and water and use hand sanitizer with more than 60 per cent alcohol content after drying them.

According to the town’s website, the advisory was issued at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. It also asks residents to reduce their water usage and warns the advisory may be in effect until Monday.

The situation is being monitored by the provincial health authority. The drinking water will be sampled and tested to make sure it is safe.