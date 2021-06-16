The pot just got a little sweeter for those hoping to win prizes in the Open for Summer vaccination lottery. In addition to three draws for $1 million each, the province is offering up 40 travel-related prizes through WestJet and Air Canada.

Some of those packages include week-long stays at all-inclusive luxury resorts and flights across Canada and abroad. The added prizes will be up for grabs in the August draw and anyone who is fully vaccinated with two doses by August 24th can enter to win.

WestJet prizes

One WestJet Vacation Package for two to Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort, including round-trip economy flights and a seven-night all-inclusive stay.

One voucher for two people to fly round trip, business class, anywhere in WestJet’s network.

10 vouchers for two people to fly round trip, economy class, anywhere in Canada.

Three giveaways of 1,500 WestJet dollars.

Five giveaways of WestJet Rewards Gold Status.

Air Canada prizes