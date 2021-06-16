Four recovered cases and one new case of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Tuesday. 42 active cases of the virus are now in the municipality.

Two recovered cases were also identified in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 27 active cases remain in the region.

The latest data from AHS shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 56.6 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 85.0 cases per 100,000 people.

51.4 per cent of eligible Grande Prairie residents now have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The County of Grande Prairie meanwhile has seen 50.4 per cent of eligible residents receive their first dose as well and 69.4 per cent of Albertans over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Across Alberta, 153 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered from 6,708 tests on Tuesday for a positivity rate of 2.3 per cent. Province-wide, 255 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 67 requiring the ICU.