Grande Prairie Municipal Election 2021

Grande Prairie residents head to the polls on October 18th to elect a mayor and eight councillors, as well as seven trustees for the Grande Prairie Public School Division and five trustees for Grande Prairie & District Catholic Schools, all for a four-year term.

Who is eligible to vote?

In order to vote, voters must be at leat 18 years old, a Canadian citizen, and a resident of the City of Grande Prairie as of October 18, 2021.

When do I vote?

Advance polls will be held on October 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Election day is on October 18th between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Where do I vote?

Advanced voting will be held at Grande Prairie City Hall 10205 98 Street. On election day, polling stations are allocated based on neighbourhoods. An interactive map can be found here and a list can be downloaded at this link.

What do I need to vote?

Voters must provide at least one piece of identification that provides proof of their name and home address. A full list of accepted identification can be found here.

Who do I vote for?

Candidates for mayor:

Candidates for city councillor:

Public School Trustee Candidates:

Separate School Trustee Candidates:

*indicates incumbent candidate

How can I learn more about the candidates?

In addition to reading candidate profiles, checking out their online platforms, and connecting with them directly, multiple candidate forums are planned for the city.

Reverse forum held at Grande Prairie Public Library with local non-profits August 25th. Watch the Facebook Live here.

Virtual Chamber of Commerce forum to be held September 28th. Find more information and register here.

Virtual Round Table Talk hosted by the Grande Prairie Intercultural Association October 3rd. Register here.

Virtual Arts, Heritage and Culture forum to be held October 5th. Live streams links to come.

To add any candidate links to this page or to correct any information, please email [email protected]