Residents in the Grande Prairie region should have more access to mental health services. Alberta Health Services says there is now an eighth psychiatry specialist in the city.

Dr. Katrina King began practicing in Grande Prairie in May. She works out of the addiction and mental health offices in the Aberdeen Centre as well as the QEII Hospital.

Dr. King received her medical training at the University of New South Wales and did her medical residency at Northern Sydney and Central Coast Health District in New South Wales. She is said to have expertise in general psychiatry with a special interest in mood and anxiety disorders, as well as perinatal and bariatric psychiatry.

AHS North Zone Addictions and Mental Health Executive Director Susan Given says they are excited to have Dr. King on the team as mental health services become a priority in the community.

“Working to improve mental health services has been identified as a priority by both the community and AHS,” she says. “We are very pleased to have Dr. King join the AHS addiction and mental health team in Grande Prairie.”

Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard adds the addition of Dr. King to the local addiction and mental health team is good news for residents.

“It’s important for Grande Prairie and area residents to have access to services locally for their mental health, not just their physical health, especially during this pandemic that’s been hard on all of us.”

The psychiatrist and her husband have called Grande Prairie home since 2017.