Construction on the old bypass will be kicking off on Friday, as crews will be digging up the roadway on 108 Street between 100 Avenue and the Bear Creek bridges.

The city says will start north of the 100 Avenue intersection, and will continue working northbound, impacting both north and southbound lanes. Work will include asphalt milling and overlay, spot concrete work, as well as catch basin and manhole repairs.

Traffic will be down to single, alternating lanes, and drivers are being urged to obey all posted signage, and slow down while in construction zones. The city says pedestrian access to the area will be minimally impacted.

The construction project follows another that has taken place in the 108 Street and 100 Avenue area in the last 12 months, with asphalt work from west of 108th Street to the Airport taking place in 2020.

Construction is expected to wrap up at the end of September.