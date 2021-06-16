Wind warning issued for Grande Prairie
A wind warning has been issued for Grande Prairie. (Abby Zieverink, mygrandeprairienow.com)
A wind warning has been issued for the Grande Prairie region, including the towns of Valleyview and Beaverlodge. Environment Canada says strong winds could produce gusts of up to 90 km/h late Wednesday morning before weakening late this afternoon.
Environment Canada adds winds that strong could cause damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows. High winds can also toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.