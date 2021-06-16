Grande Prairie RCMP Sergeant Shawn Graham says the bait vehicle was placed in potential hotspot communities during the month of May.

“We go with the information based off our crime analyst… they’ll run the information for theft of vehicles, or from motor vehicles, and based on that, [it] kind of gives us areas we can go into and utilize those locations,” he says.

Graham says the investigation could not have taken place without the help of both residents and business owners around Grande Prairie, especially when it comes to reporting suspicious activity.

“It’s a partnership with the community, it connects the community because sometimes there are businesses that might assist with an operation, so that is a good opportunity to connect,” he adds.

Sgt. Graham adds the vehicle can also serve as a reminder that thefts are crimes of opportunity, and preventing those opportunities can go a long way in helping keep your valuables safe.

“It can quickly happen… especially for rural properties, so locking up things like quads and Skidoos, and other vehicles in your sheds,” he says. “Making sure you secure your property and making sure you don’t give people the opportunity to steal them.”

Three people, including two from Grande Prairie, were charged with the theft of a motor vehicle as a result of the bait car investigation.