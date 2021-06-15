Beaverlodge RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man facing attempted murder charges.

Police say they were called to the scene of a shooting on Horse Lake First Nation on June 12th. It’s believed an interaction between two suspects and a 27-year-old man led to shots being fired and the victim injured.

Mounties say 23-year-old Stacey Horseman and 32-year-old Harley Percy Ferguson have been jointly charged with attempted murder with a firearm, possession of a weapon for a purpose of danger, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and careless use of a firearm.

Police say while Horseman remains in custody, they’ve been unable to track down Ferguson, who has a warrant out for his arrest. The 32-year-old is described as Indigenous, standing 5’10” tall, weighing 181 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Beaverlodge RCMP Detachment at 780-354-2955 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.