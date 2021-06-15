Take a Kid to a Car Show is rolling out at 2:30 on June 20th, 2021. (Supplied: Grande Prairie Alliance Church Facebook)

For the 12th consecutive year, a Father’s Day Parade of cars will be on display for residents in Grande Prairie as part of ‘Take a Car Show to a Kid.’

Grande Prairie Alliance Church Executive Pastor Rob Willems says the cars will be driving in an 8-kilometre loop around the city on June 20th for the event.

“It gives lots of opportunities for people to watch wherever they would like to watch from and they can also keep socially distanced while they’re doing it,”

Willems says the parade is free for drivers to participate in but, adds if anyone wants to donate, all the money raised goes to Kevs Kids.

“Anybody who wants to come, we accept donations. All of the money raised is donated to Kevs Kids which a local ministry for underprivileged kids.”

Willems says that this year’s fundraiser looks slightly different than normal years. He adds the event usually happens in the church parking lot and has bouncy castles and face painting for the kids to enjoy.

He says this year, the event is being held similar to last year because of the pandemic. Despite last year’s event switching from the car show to a parade, it was their largest event yet with 173 vehicles participating in the parade.

“We decided to change it up from being a car show here in the parking lot to a car parade so we could keep up with the tradition,”

This year, Willems is hoping for another good turnout. He says the hope is for next year to bring back the car show as they’ve had in previous years.

“We’re hoping that next year we’re able to do it again as a car show because we have bouncy castles for the kids, face painting, and all kinds of different activities.

Anyone wanting to sign up to participate in the event can click here. Registration will begin at 2 pm in the church parking lot with the cars hitting the road at 2:30 pm.