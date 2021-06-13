COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of June 12th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

Three recovered and five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Saturday. There are now 53 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

Nine recovered three new cases of COVID-19 were also identified in the county over the last 24 hours. 37 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

The latest data from AHS shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 71.4 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 116.5 cases per 100,000 people.

31, 882 or 42.5 per cent of eligible Grande Prairie residents, now have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The County of Grande Prairie meanwhile has seen 8,871 or 41.5 per cent of eligible residents receive their first dose as well.

Across Alberta, 165 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered from 5,799 tests on Saturday for a positivity rate of 2.84 per cent. Province-wide, 123 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 33 requiring the ICU.