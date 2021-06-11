Drivers can expect to see road closures on 103 Avenue starting Friday as crews will be kicking off construction near the Community Village Centre. The city says the construction will be on 103 Avenue from 102 Street, west of the cul-de-sac. The roadwork includes a full reconstruction of the road, sidewalks, and parking lot.

The slope leading into Muskosseepi Park will also be repaired and a new paved path into the park will be installed.

The City of Grande Prairie says 103 Avenue will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians during the construction. Residents who live on the avenue will be given access to the road but are being reminded to drive with caution.

The city says, weather permitting, the construction is expected to wrap up at the end of the month.