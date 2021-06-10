The province has bumped up the timeline for those seeking a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Premier Jason Kenney says anyone who received their first dose in April can now book a second appointment effective immediately.

Kenney says the decision was made in part due to a steady rate of vaccine coming into Alberta. He adds Albertans have made remarkable progress to crush the spike and get vaccinated against COVID-19, but the work isn’t done yet.

Albertans need to continue to sign up, show up and follow up for all first and second doses so we can finally put this pandemic behind us,” adds.

Those looking to get their second shot can book their appointment through the Alberta Health Services website, by calling 811, or through participating pharmacies.

Albertans who got their first dose in May will become eligible for a second dose appointment on June 28th. As of June 9th, over 3.2 million first doses of the COVID-19 vaccination have been administered across Alberta.