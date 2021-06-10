A 29th COVID-19 related death has been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. It is one of two deaths in the AHS north zone reported by Alberta Health on Wednesday. One was a man in his 40s, with no known comorbidities, the second was a man his in 70s, in a case that did involve comorbidities.

Nine recovered and seven new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the City of Grande Prairie on Wednesday. 50 active cases remain in the municipality. Five recovered, and three new cases of COVID-19 were also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 41 active cases remain in the region.

The latest data from AHS shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 67.3 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 129.1 cases per 100,000 people.

Across Alberta, 178 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered from 5,501 tests on Wednesday for a positivity rate of 3.2 per cent. Province-wide, 306 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 81 requiring the ICU.