The intersection of 100 Street and 84 Avenue will be closed for approximately six hours on Saturday as crews will be on hand to finish up paving in the area.

With the closure set to begin around 6 a.m., north and southbound traffic will be down to a single alternating lane, with eastbound traffic detouring south, and westbound traffic detouring north. The city says the 84 Avenue truck route between Resources Road and 108 Street will remain closed for the day.

Transit will face minimal delays, with the city suggesting a maximum wait time of five minutes. Drivers are being reminded to limit their speed to 30 kilometres per hour, and obey all signage.