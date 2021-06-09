Residents in Grande Prairie interested in getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can roll their sleeves up and stroll on into the Montrose Cultural Centre. Walk-ins are now being accepted between 9 a.m and 4 p.m on both Thursday and Friday for the first dose of Pfizer vaccinations.

Alberta Health Services says this is a limited offer and walk-ins are served on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residents wanting to get their first dose are asked to bring their Alberta Health Care card and one piece of photo ID.

Eligible Albertans include everyone born in 2009 or earlier and second doses are available for anyone who has received their first dose in March.