COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of June 7th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

Three new and six recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Monday. There are now 55 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

One recovered case of COVID-19 was also identified in the county over the last 24 hours. 45 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

The latest data from AHS shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 74.1 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 141.7 cases per 100,000 people.

30,903 or roughly 41 per cent of eligible Grande Prairie residents, now have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The County of Grande Prairie meanwhile has seen 8,617 or roughly 40 per cent of eligible residents receive their first dose as well.

Across Alberta, 139 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered from 3,443 tests on Monday for a positivity rate of 4.2 per cent. Province-wide, 336 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 85 requiring the ICU.