Grande Prairie is gearing up to be one of six cities across Alberta and Saskatchewan hosting the 2021 PBR Canada Cup Series. Each of the six cities will be hosting two-day events between August and November.

It’s the second year in a row, only and third time ever a PBR event will take place in the Swan City. The Grande Prairie stop on the tour will run October 1st and 2nd at Revolution Place.

The PBR is starting off the season from August 27th to 28th in Lethbridge Alta. From there it will hit the road to our home city for two days.

Following Grande Prairie, Medicine Hat will be hosting the series from October 15th to 16th before the bulls head off to Calgary from October 22nd to 23rd.

The last stop before the finalies is our neighboring province, in Saskatchewan. Saskatoon will be the host city from October 29th to 30th.

The 2021 PRB National Finals will be taking place in Edmonton from November 12th to 13th.

Tickets for the events can be found on the PBR Canada website.