Three recovered and three new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the City of Grande Prairie on Saturday. There are now 57 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

Three recovered and zero new case of the virus was also discovered in the County of Grande Prairie on Saturday. 47 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

In the City of Grande Prairie 30,693 people ages 12 and up have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The County of Grande Prairie meanwhile has seen 8,550 eligible residents receive their first dose as well.

The latest data from AHS shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 76.8 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 147.9 cases per 100,000 people.

Across Alberta, 231 new cases were discovered on Saturday from 5,337 tests for a positivity rate of 4.3 per cent. 360 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 96 requiring the ICU.