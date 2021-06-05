16 recovered and three new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the City of Grande Prairie on Friday. There are now 57 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

Three recovered and one new case of the virus was also discovered in the County of Grande Prairie on Friday. 50 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

In the City of Grande Prairie 30,477 people ages 12 and up have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The County of Grande Prairie meanwhile has seen 8,505 eligible residents receive their first dose as well.

The latest data from AHS shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 76.8 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 157.4 cases per 100,000 people.

Across Alberta, 293 new cases were discovered on Friday from 6,843 tests for a positivity rate of 4.28 per cent. 373 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 105 requiring the ICU.