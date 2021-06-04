The RCMP in Grande Prairie has reached out for help finding a missing man. 37-year-old Devin Lokke was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on June 2nd.

Lokke is described as 5’8″ and 190 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair that is possibly shaved. He was last seen wearing beige pants, a white shirt, and black shoes.

Police say there is a concern for his well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.