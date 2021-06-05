The city has announced a plethora of Canada Day celebrations, both in-person and virtually. Muskoseepi Park will hold host to live entertainment and food trucks for a Picnic in the Park from Noon to 5 p.m.

Then, from 6:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. a second concert featuring Derina Harvey Band with special guests The Northbloods, Kyle McKearney, and McKindred will kick off at Revolution Place with ‘Plaza Rock’.

However, as Recreation Supervisor Hayley Kramps as COVID-19 gathering limitations are being enforced in all areas of the park, and revolution place, so anyone looking to take part will need to register.

“We will definitely monitor restrictions, and as they lift we will reassess those numbers and hopefully be allowed to let more people into that area as well,” she says.

“All of it will be seated, so it will be significantly easier to monitor those crowds, we won’t have anybody walking through the entertainment, it’ll be sectioned, timed-off event.”

Kramps says the double dose of Canada Day fireworks will also be on display, with two drive-in fireworks display will take place at Muskoseepi Park and Community Knowledge Campus east football field at 11:30 p.m.

She adds 2020 was a difficult year for event planning, with so many unknowns when it came to COVID-19. Kramps says, however, the possibility of planning even limited in-person planning was something that really allowed them to expand the celebrations.

“Being able to have an event that actually has live entertainment is absolutely thrilling for us, we’re so excited to able to do this, and hope we’re able to do more in upcoming events,” she says.

“I love events, I love what they do for the community, they are such a highlight for living in Grande Prairie.”

You can find more information, including updates about possible changes to events as they draw closer, on the City of Grande Prairie website.