Model of go-kart stolen from Peavy Mart on May 29th. (Supplied, Grande Prairie RCMP)

The Grande Prairie RCMP is searching for suspects after a break-in and robbery at the Peavy Mart location in Grande Prairie.

Police say the incident took place shortly before 4:30 a.m. on May 29th, after the suspects cut the fence, and allegedly stole took off with a Troy-Bilt 24” two-stage snowblower and a Coleman Powersports 196cc 2 seat go-kart.

The investigation into the robbery continues, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward and call the detachment at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.