The goal of the Keep in Touch program is to reduce the feeling of loneliness and isolation in seniors. (Supplied: Adam Niescioruk, Unsplash.com)

The County of Grande Prairie is seeking volunteers as part of a pilot to connect with seniors. Home Support Coordinator Dale Bond says the goal of the program is to reduce the feeling of loneliness and isolation that many seniors have faced because of the pandemic.

“I think there is an increased sense of isolation and loneliness as a result of having to remain in their homes and things being closed.”

Volunteers can be anyone in the region who is 18 years or older that are able to call once a week with a senior. Bond adds volunteers are able to pick a pre-determined time that fits with their schedule.

Currently, the application process is only open for volunteers and will open up for seniors to participate later this summer.

“At this time we are just opening it up for volunteers so we want to recruit our volunteer base first. Once we have our volunteer base in place, we will open it up for seniors to be a part of the program.”

Originally developed in Lethbridge, Bond says they’re excited to implement the Keep in Touch program closer to home.

“We thought it was a great opportunity to take part in something that was already developed and to make it for our own community.”

Bond says the county hopes that KIT will allow seniors to feel more connected to people in the community and allow volunteers and seniors to share life stories and wisdom.

“This is a win-win situation for both volunteers and program participants,” she says. “We’re hoping to improve the conditions of their lives, and help them flourish just by having that weekly contact with someone can help decrease their feelings of loneliness and have someone they can rely on to be there each week to have that friendly voice.”

Bond says the pilot is set to end in February 2022 but will continue the program if it is successful. She says this program will continue if it is successful in the region.

“We encourage anyone that has some time to give to make a difference from the comfort of your own home.”

Volunteers can apply on the county website.