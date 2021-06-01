A $5,000 grant has been approved for a new program that hopes to both help those in need and inject some life into the local economy.

The “Dining with Dignity” program, run by the Swan City Rotary Club, Grande Prairie & District Chamber of Commerce, and Salvation Army would see the cash get used on gift cards from local restaurants, and the cards would then be included in the food hampers given out by the Salvation Army.

Mayor Jackie Clayton says the idea is a win-win for everyone involved.

“The expectation is the campaign is to act as a cash injection into the restaurant industry while supporting the Salvation Army and their clients that depend on the hamper program,” she says.

“People who are receiving hampers from the Salvation Army will have an opportunity to get out and support local restaurants as well.”

President of the Swan City Rotary Club Nadine LaCroix says eating out is a part of our culture and society, but at the same time, it’s a luxury not everyone is able to enjoy.

“For the food hamper clients, the addition of a restaurant gift certificate will provide them with the opportunity to participate in this part of society and adds the element of choice and dignity.”

The funding from the city will come from the Economic Recovery Capital Budget.