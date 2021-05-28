The County of Grande Prairie has granted just under $50,000 to help pay for upkeep and repairs at 13 cemeteries across the region.

County of Grande Prairie Reeve Leanne Beaupre says the money has been split up between church, and community-run cemeteries.

“Those community-based ones are reliant on those volunteer groups looking after them and we just feel that this is a good way for us to give back to those groups for all the work they have done to keep those cemeteries in good repair.”

In all, nine groups had requested the maximum amount of funding of $5,000 but ended up receiving $4,183 after council approved additional requests which were not looking for the capped amount.

Beaupre says grants are annually allocated, adding that volunteer groups will use the money towards the cemeteries based on what they believe is most important to them.

“Some of them are looking and working towards columbariums, so instead of having a traditional plot, that money can also go towards maintenance as well as to those columbariums.”

The Manual Lutheran Church received $600, The Norden Cemetary received $3,000, St. Johns Lutheran Church Cemetery received $4,050, and the Vahala Cemetery received $2,200. The remaining balance of $37,650 split equally among the nine cemeteries.