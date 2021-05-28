The wildfire danger level in the Grande Prairie Forest Area is now listed as high. (Alberta Wildfire)

Alberta Wildfire has lowered the wildfire danger for the Grande Prairie Forest Area to low. However, it’s noted that cool temperatures and scattered thundershowers in the forecast for the next 24 hours could potentially lead to new lightning-caused wildfires.

Since the beginning of wildfire season on March 1st, there have been 36 wildfires burning nearly 59 hectares in the local forest area.