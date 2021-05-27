COVID-19 cases in the City of Grande Prairie as of May 26th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

4 new cases and 12 COVID-19 recoveries were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Wednesday. There are now 113 active cases of the virus in the city.

11 recoveries and 6 new cases were also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 53 active cases remain in the region.

The latest data from AHS shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 152.2 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 166.8 cases per 100,000 people.

Across Alberta, 513 new cases were discovered on Wednesday from 9,017 tests for a positivity rate of 5.69 per cent. 538 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 150 requiring the ICU.

In the City of Grande Prairie, 26,549 people have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 35.4 per cent of the population. The County of Grande Prairie has 7,603 people with their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total to 35.5 per cent.