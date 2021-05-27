Aquatera says construction on 84 Avenue will not be complete until October 2021 (Michael Lumsden, mygrandeprairienow.com staff)

A section of 84 Avenue between 113 Street and 115 Street in Grande Prairie will be going under the knife again. Aquatera says it will be work installing a new sanitary mainline over the next several months.

Kicking off June 1st, eastbound lanes will be closed and traffic will be routed to a single lane in each direction using the existing westbound lanes between 113th Street and 115th Street.

Construction on the project was initially supposed to finish in August 2020. It faced heavy delays last year when Aquatera said soil conditions proved very difficult to navigate through, causing the scope of work to be limited.

Drivers and residents are being asked to obey all signs and workers throughout the construction zone. Weather permitting, it’s expected the construction will wrap up in October.