A drive-by parade to celebrate all the students from the Grande Prairie Friendship Centre’s Aboriginal Head Start Program will hit the road on Saturday.

Program Coordinator Joleen Bateman says the 2020 edition of the parade was warming received, and she is hoping this year’s event will go a long way in recognizing all the hard work done not only by students, and their families.

“With COVID-19 the last couple of years we haven’t been able to do what we normally do… and this year, because it was so fun, we are doing it for all of our families, because we don’t have as many as we normally would,” she adds.

She says while there were some hiccups in the 2020 edition of the parade, the drive gave them some good ideas on ways to improve, which they will be using this year.

“It took a lot of work, and we needed to be prepared,” she says. “The children who are graduating are coming out in their traditional regalia, we like the last person to stop and take pictures… so really having that planned out will help make it smooth.”

The Headstart program is a culturally-based pre-school program for kids aged three to five years old, which offers unique programming twice a week while welcoming input and involvement from parents.

The parade will start in the parking lot behind revolution place for the supporters to go to every child’s house. Bateman says they will be leaving the former Revolution Place parking lot at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.