Grande Prairie fire crews on scene at 108 avenue and 94 street shed/garage fire on May 26,2021 (Abby Zieverink mygrandeprairienow.com, staff)

City of Grande Prairie fire crews and RCMP are currently on scene at a garage/shed fire that started Wednesday morning. The fire started in the area of 108 avenue and 94 street in a backyard.

Traffic is being re-routed and police are asking the public to avoid the area. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.