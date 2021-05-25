COVID-19 cases in the City of Grande Prairie as of May 24th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

Zero new cases and 32 COVID-19 recoveries were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Monday. There are now 135 active cases of the virus in the city.

12 recoveries and two new cases were also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 56 active cases remain in the region.

The latest data from AHS shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 181.8 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 176.3 cases per 100,000 people.

Across Alberta, 387 new cases were discovered on Monday from 3,998 tests for a positivity rate of 9.9 per cent. 565 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 158 requiring the ICU.