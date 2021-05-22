Guns, drugs, cash seized from vehicle, motel
Items seized by Spirit River RCMP on May 18th, 2021. (Supplied, Spirit River RCMP)
An Edmonton man is facing several charges after RCMP seized drugs, cash, and weapons from the Spirit River area. Police say they got a call around 9:30 a.m. on May 18th about a suspicious vehicle stuck in a remote area that couldn’t be towed.
It was found in an area near Township Road 775A in Saddle Hills County, and the driver was arrested for the unsafe storage of a firearm. An initial search of the vehicle reportedly also uncovered a loaded 12 gauge shotgun, loaded magazines, a sawed-off rifle, and a gun case.
The RCMP determined one of the guns was prohibited and a search warrant was obtained for the vehicle. It’s alleged officers found roughly $21,000 and a number of pills believed to be steroids.
A search warrant was later executed at a motel room in Rycroft. Police say 8.5 ounces of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, 80 tablets of steroids, 13 vials of liquid steroid, $2,000 cash, and ammunition were found. A 2021 Yukon Denali with a value of over $100,000 has also been seized as alleged proceeds of crime.
30-year-old Shane Edward Craig is charged with multiple weapons and drug trafficking charges stemming from both search warrants. He has been released on cash bail with a court date of June 2nd set.