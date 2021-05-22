An Edmonton man is facing several charges after RCMP seized drugs, cash, and weapons from the Spirit River area. Police say they got a call around 9:30 a.m. on May 18th about a suspicious vehicle stuck in a remote area that couldn’t be towed.

It was found in an area near Township Road 775A in Saddle Hills County, and the driver was arrested for the unsafe storage of a firearm. An initial search of the vehicle reportedly also uncovered a loaded 12 gauge shotgun, loaded magazines, a sawed-off rifle, and a gun case.

The RCMP determined one of the guns was prohibited and a search warrant was obtained for the vehicle. It’s alleged officers found roughly $21,000 and a number of pills believed to be steroids.

A search warrant was later executed at a motel room in Rycroft. Police say 8.5 ounces of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, 80 tablets of steroids, 13 vials of liquid steroid, $2,000 cash, and ammunition were found. A 2021 Yukon Denali with a value of over $100,000 has also been seized as alleged proceeds of crime.

30-year-old Shane Edward Craig is charged with multiple weapons and drug trafficking charges stemming from both search warrants. He has been released on cash bail with a court date of June 2nd set.