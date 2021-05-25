The Grande Prairie RCMP says a number of major crime stats, including property crimes in both the City and County of Grande Prairie, are significantly down year over year.

Grande Prairie RCMP Sergent Shawn Graham says property crimes range anywhere from break and enters, theft of motor vehicles, theft from a motor vehicle, and possession of the stolen property.

Between January and February 2020 and 2021, property crimes decreased by 36 per cent. When comparing statistics from April 2020 and April 2021, the decrease for property crimes held the downward trend showing a roughly 45 per cent decrease in both the city and county.

Graham says it is difficult to pinpoint the exact reason for the downturn, however, he warns that property crime numbers could soon rise again, suggesting that because of the warmer weather, an increase could soon follow.

“There are more people moving around and out and about, so there could be an increase in seasonal activities which may increase property-related thefts and things like that.”

Graham says break and enters as well as property thefts are something people want to know about and where that particular crime is occurring. He says crime statistics give the RCMP a good indication of things that are occurring on a local level.

Mounties say the decrease in property crimes is a direct impact of the decrease in theft under $5000 and Fraud decreasing significantly between the periods. From January to February 2020 and 2021 held a downward trend because of a 61 per cent decrease in Theft Under $5,000 and a 42 per cent decrease in Fraud in Grande Prairie.

A map provided by the RCMP shows what crimes are occurring in the region and precisely what area.