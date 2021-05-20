Three Grande Prairie students have taken home medals from the virtual Skills Canada Alberta competition.

Olivia Rozinsky from Grande Prairie Composite High School took second place in Baking and Julia Martin from St. Joseph Catholic High School took home a bronze medal in senior-hairstyling.

Grande Prairie Regional College student Brandon Sukkau also placed third for Heavy Vehicle Technology at the provincial competition.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition that is usually held in Edmonton was changed to an online format. Materials used in the competition were shipped to the schools that participated. Committee members and judges observed the students virtually with teachers in each school keeping a closer eye on each competing student.

The awards ceremony for the competition was live-streamed on May 13th.