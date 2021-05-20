Cheyenne Rees was last seen at Tags Food & Gas in Sexsmith on May 17th, 2021. (Supplied: Grande Prairie RCMP)

The RCMP in Grande Prairie is asking for help in locating a missing girl. 15-year-old Cheyenne Rees was last seen at Tags Food and Gas in Sexsmith on May 17th, 2021 at roughly 7:30 at night.

Rees is described as 5’5″ and 138 pounds with blue eyes and brown/purple hair. She was last seen wearing grey sweat pants.

Police say there is concern for her wellbeing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.