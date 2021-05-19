COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of May 18th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

The City of Grande Prairie is now under 300 active COVID-19 cases for the first time since March 31st.

67 recoveries and 16 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the City of Grande Prairie on Tuesday. There are now 282 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

The County of Grande Prairie also dropped under 100 active cases on Tuesday, after 17 recoveries and six new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the last 24 hours. 90 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

The latest data from Alberta Health Services shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 379.8 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 283.3 cases per 100,000 people.

Across Alberta, 908 new cases were reported on Tuesday from 10,392 tests for a positivity rate of 8.79 per cent. Province-wide, 685 people are in hospital because of COVID-19, with 185 requiring the ICU.

In the City of Grande Prairie currently, 21,455 people have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 28.6 per cent of the population. The County of Grande Prairie 6,348 people with their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total to 29.7 per cent.