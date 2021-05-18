COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of May 17th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

32 recoveries and 11 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the City of Grande Prairie on Monday. There are now 333 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

13 recoveries and three new cases of COVID-19 were also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. 101 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

The latest data from Alberta Health Services shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 448.5 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 317.9 cases per 100,000 people.

Across Alberta, 877 new cases were reported on Monday from 8,061 tests for a positivity rate of 10.8 per cent. Province-wide, 691 people are in hospital because of COVID-19, with 187 requiring the ICU.

The original article has been revised. The first version showed 2 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the City of Grande Prairie.