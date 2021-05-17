Some home and business owners can expect to see assessors this summer as the city will be carrying out property reinspections.

Between May and August, the city says assessors will be inspecting and taking photos of properties the market value of properties throughout the city.

The city says this will allow for up-to-date assessment records and photo databases.

Some of the neighbourhoods that can expect to see assessors over the next couple of months include; downtown, Hillside, Smith, and Highland Park, Patterson Place, Cedarwood/Southwood, Country Estates MC, and Crystal Heights, among others.

All assessors will be carrying City of Grande Prairie identification on them and will present it upon request.