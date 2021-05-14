A fire advisory has been issued for the Grande Prairie Forest Area (Alberta Wildfire)

Alberta Wildfire has once again adjusted the wildfire danger for the Grande Prairie Forest Area. As of March 13th, it is high, bumped up from moderate.

Wildfire Information Officer Kelly Burke stresses that dry grass is a fine and flashy fuel.

“Because it is so fine, it has a huge surface area and as a result quickly absorbs and loses moisture,” she explains noting that during crossover conditions grass will quickly dry out, meaning it ignites easily and spreads rapidly with wind.

A fire advisory remains in place for the region, meaning new burn permits will only be issued for essential burning on a case-by-case basis. Only campfires are permitted without a permit.

Since the beginning of wildfire season on March 1st, there have been 31 wildfires burning nearly 54 hectares of land in the Grande Prairie Forest Area.