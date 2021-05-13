The County of Grande Prairie is kicking off a free scavenger hunt on Friday to help celebrate Public Works Week.

Director of Public Works Dale Van Volkingburgh says the scavenger hunt will hopefully give a small glimpse of the work county employees do across the region, suggesting that the locations involved in the hunt could take participants to several different areas.

He adds the Public Works Department has a hand in everything from water, sewer, and waste removal systems, to roads, bridges, and traffic signage.

“A lot of the scavenger hunt things are more of a list that you’ve either went and had a look at whatever the location it is that the scavenger hunt topic is on.”

Once a location is visited, users are urged to take a picture and send it in. For every completed mission, points are earned and can be used towards a prize draw. Van Volkingburgh says the need to strictly follow public health guidelines also made the scavenger hunt idea a feasible way to get people out and active.

“It’s just more of a fun thing to get you out and about and still COVID friendly where you’re just doing it on your own,” he adds.

For more information, or to download the Goosechase app, head to the County of Grande Prairie website. The scavenger hunt will run until May 24th.