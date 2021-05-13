One person has been charged after allegedly pointing a laser at a commercial plane, the driver of a vehicle, and a cop.

Police say they were called to investigate the report around 3 a.m. on May 12th, after an employee at the Grande Prairie Airport reported a pilot was disrupted by the light during the arrival stage of a flight into the city. Mounties say they received a similar report a short time later of a laser temporarily distracting the driver of a car.

Authorities say while patrolling where they believe the source of the light was coming from, one of the officers had a laser pointed at his body and face. Police found the residence where the light was coming from, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Aiming a laser at an aircraft is a federal offence, as it could distract pilots, create glare, or cause temporary blindness.

20-year-old Connor Layher of Grande Prairie has been charged with mischief endangering life, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, and resisting arrest. Layher will next appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on May 31st.

A similar incident was reported in the city in 2016 when a green laser was pointed at a flight from Calgary for about 10 to 15 seconds.