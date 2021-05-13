Transit officials are hoping to hear the public’s thoughts on a proposed transit redesign plan. The city says a slate of new routes and schedules have been designed to try and provide supply to the demands of a growing municipality.

On-demand busing is one major highlight proposed by Grande Prairie Transit, which will help fill in the gaps for routes and times in the city where ridership is very low and sporadic. The proposed changes would also see fixed-transit routes using smaller shuttle-style buses.

The city says the hope is to also see all routes meet and transfer at the Towne Centre Mall, as well as adding services to the soon to open Grande Prairie Regional Hospital.

The online survey will run until May 25th, and the feedback received will be used in the final drafting of the planning stages.