WestJet Flight WS3182 from Grande Prairie to Calgary on April 29th was one of three flights with a confirmed case of COVID-19 onboard.(Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

Passengers on three flights to and from Grande Prairie are being asked to monitor for symptoms after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed on a trio of aircraft in the last two weeks.

Rows 13 to 19 on WestJet flight WS3182 from Grande Prairie to Calgary on April 29th and unknown rows on the April 28th Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8479 and the April 29th Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8476 were affected.

The Government of Canada recommends immediately self-isolating if symptoms are developed at any time, as well as contacting a local public health authority.