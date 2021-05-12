The wildfire danger for the Grande Prairie Forest Area has again changed. Alberta Wildfire says it is now moderate, where it was before being bumped up to high on May 10th.

A fire advisory remains in place for the forest area, which means existing fire permits are still valid but new permits will only be issued on a case-by-case basis for essential burning. As with the rest of wildfire season, any burning without a valid fire permit is prohibited, other than a campfire.

Since the beginning of wildfire season on March 1st, there have been 29 wildfires burning nearly 55 hectares of land in the Grande Prairie Forest Area.